Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report sales of $142.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.55 million and the lowest is $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $583.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $657.42 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $670.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $233,595.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock worth $10,539,347 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

