Zacks: Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.22. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.