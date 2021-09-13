Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.22). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 2,673,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,538. The company has a market cap of $392.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

In related news, Director Heidi Hagen purchased 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 102.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 258,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 130,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 122,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 67.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 98,518.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter worth $975,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

