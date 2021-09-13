Zano (ZANO) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.93 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and $249,123.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,843,276 coins and its circulating supply is 10,813,776 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

