Zap (ZAP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $81,050.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $10.47 million and approximately $81,050.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.