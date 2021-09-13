ZB Token (ZB) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $137.60 million and $2.07 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00151737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042892 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

