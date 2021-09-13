ZBG Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $166,581.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $166,581.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00151609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00042778 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.