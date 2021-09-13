Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,065.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,293.58 or 0.07308392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00404098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.28 or 0.01376398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00124691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00592742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.92 or 0.00494653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00348545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

