Zealium (NZL) Trading Down 14% Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Zealium has a total market cap of $32,914.43 and $46.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00671545 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,916,942 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,942 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

