Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 96.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 53.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $581.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,572. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.