Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.49

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 5046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

ZNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $431,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,823.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,977. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 212.5% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

