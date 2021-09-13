ZEON Price Down 14.5% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $88.61 million and approximately $484,843.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00150757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.43 or 0.00737029 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

