Zilla (ZLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35,645.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $361,266.74 and $35,645.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

