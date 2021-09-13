ZIMBOCASH Price Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $28,880.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00079627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00123388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00174406 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,137.36 or 0.99875110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.24 or 0.07151963 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.65 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,558,858 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

