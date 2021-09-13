Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.47. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

