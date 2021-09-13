ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 14,054 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 605,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,110,084.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after buying an additional 6,506,257 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,109,000 after buying an additional 990,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,250,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,773,000 after buying an additional 63,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after buying an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

