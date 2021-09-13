ZumCoin (ZUM) Tops One Day Volume of $7.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $889,604.45 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

