Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ZURVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,526. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.