Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given a $74.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $74.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,566. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

