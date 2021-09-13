Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Positive Rating from UBS Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
