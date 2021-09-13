Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Positive Rating from UBS Group

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.