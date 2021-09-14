-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

NPTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 4,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,591. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.94.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

