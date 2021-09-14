$0.05 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.29. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 50,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

