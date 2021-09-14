-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plug Power (PLUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.