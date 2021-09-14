-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Landec also reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,038,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,449,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,231,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,810,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,792,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

