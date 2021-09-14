$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. 86,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.48 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,290 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 171,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

