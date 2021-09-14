-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $8.78.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

