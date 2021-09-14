-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENLV traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 2,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

