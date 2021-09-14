-$0.21 EPS Expected for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ENLV stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,530. The company has a market cap of $179.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

