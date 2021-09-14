$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 151.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $882.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

