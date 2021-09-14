$0.22 EPS Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Kinder Morgan reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 239,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,954,195. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.