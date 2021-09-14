$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cumulus Media posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMLS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

CMLS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

