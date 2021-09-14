-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 330,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

