-$0.30 EPS Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

EVFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

