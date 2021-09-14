$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Tivity Health posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.