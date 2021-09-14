$0.39 EPS Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.47. Thomson Reuters also posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $179,560,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $44,492,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $31,713,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $118.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.