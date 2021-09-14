$0.42 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after buying an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

