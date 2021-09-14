$0.45 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

HOMB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 513,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,391. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

