$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.50. DocuSign posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

