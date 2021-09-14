$0.46 EPS Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,156. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.