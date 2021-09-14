$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.50. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

AAN stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.86. 219,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,778. The company has a market capitalization of $844.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 111,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

