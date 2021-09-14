$0.58 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Coca-Cola.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $55.68. 448,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,859,944. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.