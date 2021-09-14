$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.73. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 191,934 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.