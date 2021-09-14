-$0.81 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several analysts have issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

IMUX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,324. Immunic has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immunic by 305.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Immunic by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

