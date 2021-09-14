-$0.81 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

IMUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,324. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $249.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

