$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.04. ExlService reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. 115,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,160. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.48. ExlService has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

