-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $247,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

