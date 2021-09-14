-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.72). Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30).

ACHV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $247,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.