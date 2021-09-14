$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $930,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

FTRP stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

