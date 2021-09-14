$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to announce sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $930,000.00. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Field Trip Health.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.