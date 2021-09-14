$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. Avantor has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $652,766.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avantor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avantor by 36.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

