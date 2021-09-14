100,000 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.11% of MoneyGram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director Francisco Lorca purchased 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,968. The stock has a market cap of $791.56 million, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

