103,083 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 43,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.